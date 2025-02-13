Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,098,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,268,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,343,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 149,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

ON opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

