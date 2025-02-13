Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $677,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

