Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,102 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 242.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHB opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

