Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NICE by 21.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,642,000 after buying an additional 279,375 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,792,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $24,547,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth $22,849,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in NICE by 201.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 140,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE opened at $171.90 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer cut shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.93.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

