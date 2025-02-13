Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NICE by 21.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,642,000 after buying an additional 279,375 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,792,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $24,547,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth $22,849,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in NICE by 201.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 140,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Trading Down 0.2 %
NICE opened at $171.90 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
