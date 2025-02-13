Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.