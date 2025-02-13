Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $95.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

