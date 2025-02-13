Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,155,000 after purchasing an additional 204,965 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 150,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,263,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,381,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 74,912 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.