Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,629,700 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 6,102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Atos has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Atos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.