Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$5.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.11.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 1.4 %

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

TSE:ACB opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.71. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

