Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $178.72 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

