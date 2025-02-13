Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 2,214,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,477,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 target price (down from $1.90) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price (up from $1.80) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

