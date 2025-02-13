Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.15.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $665.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.68 and a 52-week high of $698.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

