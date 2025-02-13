B. Riley Lowers Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $32.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

AMKR has been the subject of several other reports. Melius cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

