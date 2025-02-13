Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $214.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $147.96 and a 1 year high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

