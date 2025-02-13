Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Shares Up 32.7% – Should You Buy?

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 32.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.01 and last traded at C$43.01. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.40.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Up 32.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.16.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.