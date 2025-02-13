Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $167.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

