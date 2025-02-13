BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

