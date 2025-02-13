Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,839 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

