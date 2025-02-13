Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of OWL opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

