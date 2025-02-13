BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by DZ Bank

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

BP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. BP has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 129,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 9.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in BP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

