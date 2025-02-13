Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT at $41.00

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

