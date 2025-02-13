Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $77.29

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. This represents a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rambus by 927.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Rambus by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.26. Rambus has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

