Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $88.25

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.50.
SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Creative Planning lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
