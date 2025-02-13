Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

