Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 (NASDAQ:BUJA) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.32. 47,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 617% from the average session volume of 6,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUJA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 227,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 333,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 443,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

