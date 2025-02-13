Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BG. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

