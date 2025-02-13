Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Position Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,552 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 671,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 201,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $30.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

