Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after buying an additional 811,692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 712,469 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

