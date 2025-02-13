Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$30.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Cenovus Energy Inc. bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$986,658.63. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,004.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,800 shares of company stock worth $1,203,070. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$21.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.16 and a 12 month high of C$29.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

