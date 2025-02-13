Chaney Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chaney Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $336.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.