Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$11.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

