Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.59.

EXE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

