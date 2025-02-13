Choreo LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Celsius by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celsius by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CELH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.