Choreo LLC Sells 512 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Okta by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Okta by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,379.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 80,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

OKTA stock opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.74, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,168 shares of company stock worth $84,758,269. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

