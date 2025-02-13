Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cintas alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,357,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.47.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.