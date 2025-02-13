Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 343.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.