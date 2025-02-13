CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,328.96. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,962 shares of company stock valued at $380,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

