Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
UTF stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
