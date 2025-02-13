Comparing Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -58.75% -47.84% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -1,094.50% -219.97%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 17.44 -$96.01 million ($3.04) -1.16 Coeptis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.27 million ($5.80) -2.12

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Coeptis Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coeptis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Biosciences. Coeptis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solid Biosciences and Coeptis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 0 9 4 3.31 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 333.43%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Coeptis Therapeutics.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; SGT-601 to treat a rare cardiac disease characterized by mutations in the gene that codes for cardiac troponin T protein, which helps coordinate contraction of the heart muscle; SGT-701 for treatment of rare inherited disease characterized by mutations in the RBM20 gene, a cardiac splicing factor that regulates alternative splicing, and codes for RNA binding motif protein 20; and AVB-202-TT to treat Friedreich's ataxia, as well as other drugs for the treatment of cardiac and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in developing platform technologies, including capsid libraries and dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one capsid. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne; and a license agreement with the University of Washington, University of Missouri, and University of Florida. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company also offers its drugs for acute myeloid leukemia and acute respiratory diseases. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has co-development agreement Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.