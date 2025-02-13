COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.28. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

