Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

