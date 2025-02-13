Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after buying an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after buying an additional 45,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $161.11 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average of $229.94.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

