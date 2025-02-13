CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

