CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.65.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
