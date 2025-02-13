CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 288,736.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 811,349 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,644,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 405,669 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,216,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 62,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

