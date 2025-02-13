Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.