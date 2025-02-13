Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

AVDL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.34% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $199,545.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,895.36. This trade represents a 36.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $95,788.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,788.04. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,579 shares of company stock valued at $526,363. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

