Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.46 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.62.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.