Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $180.66 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $190.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

