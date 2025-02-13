DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 497,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $124.03 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $131.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

