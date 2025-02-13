Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.10 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 148.15 ($1.84). 22,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 38,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.55 ($1.82).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.